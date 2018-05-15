President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria’s economy under his watch has taken a turn for the better.

He therefore urged Nigerians to remain optimistic, assuring everyone that the future of the country is bright.

According to a statement on Tuesday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President spoke at a state dinner held in his honour on Monday by the Jigawa State Government, as part of activities lined up for his two-day working visit to the state.

Buhari called on Nigerians to continue supporting his administration’s “well thought-out economic policies.”

The President said, “The future is bright for Nigeria, as the economy has taken a turn for the better.

“Our foreign reserves are almost twice the level we met, boosting investor confidence and stabilising the naira, and inflation has declined consecutively for more than a year.

“The Federal Government released over N1trn for capital projects in 2016 and N1.5trn in 2017, figures that are unprecedented in Nigeria’s history.”

Buhari listed the ‘Shuwarin overpass’ and ‘Dutse-Shuwarin-Kiyawa’ portion of the Kano – Maiduguri expressway as well as the Dutse-Laraba highway extension as part of areas in which Jigawa State has benefited from the Federal Government’s commitment to infrastructural rejuvenation.