President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians and the private sector to patronise Made-in-Nigeria products.

Buhari said patronizing made-in-Nigeria products was the only way the country can sustain its drive towards achieving industrialisation.

The President, who was represented by the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Maryam Katagum, said this yesterday at the opening ceremony of this year’s Lagos International Trade Fair in Lagos.

He stated that promoting locally made products was the only leeway out of the country’s present economic doldrums.

Buhari said: “I want to reiterate my call to Nigerians to patronise Made-in-Nigeria products and services.

“We must accept our new reality of promoting locally made products as it is evident that this is where our new Nigeria would be realised and that is why I have constantly emphasised that we must be a nation where we grow what we eat and consume what we produce.”

He added that his administration’s economic agenda was to pursue vigorously the diversification of the country’s economy from mono-product to non – oil sector.