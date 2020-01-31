<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that his administration will provide a safe and secure nation and implement policies and programs that will bring prosperity.

He spoke on Thursday during a courtesy visit to him by the 2019 National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) awardees at the presidential villa, Abuja, saying that with unity, the goals can be achieved.

“As a government, we shall continue to focus on providing a safe and secure nation with policies and programs that will bring prosperity to the masses. I am confident that this goal is achievable if we put our differences aside and work together in the spirit of cooperation,” he said.

President Buhari, who regretted that he was not able to personally attend and confer the awards on the awardees individually, noted that the conferment of the award is in recognition of your exemplary service, conduct, productivity, innovation and excellence in their various endeavors.





While observing that the NPOM is one of the highest honours Nigeria confers on its citizens, he assured that the process of selection is strictly based on merit.

“We shall continue to preserve this process to sustain the integrity and values of this great tradition,” he stated.

According to him, the 2019 awardees “are diverse and outstanding,” as “we have captains of Industry, technocrats, public servants, media practitioners, security officials and many more. Your tangible contributions towards protecting, developing and enhancing our country and its citizens are your lasting legacy.

“I will take this opportunity to encourage our citizens, especially our youth, to emulate your actions as we continue to work together to build the Nigeria of our expectations.”

The president remarked that the task of nation-building is an enormous one, therefore, “our citizens must endeavor to become more productive. It is only through greatly increased productivity that we can create a big and prosperous economy. The awardees here present are role models for all of us to emulate.”