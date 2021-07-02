President Buhari: Nigeria benefits a lot from Pakistan

President Muhammadu Buhari has thanked the Pakistani government for its support to the Nigerian military, saying Nigeria has benefited a lot from the Islamic republic.

Buhari said this at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Friday while receiving the Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, General Nadeem Raza.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement titled, ‘Military cooperation: President Buhari appreciates Pakistan.’

In the statement, Adesina quoted the President as saying that Pakistan has remained faithful and consistent in assisting Nigeria, particularly in the training of members of the armed forces.

“We greatly appreciate your help in terms of training members of our armed forces, officers and men. Some of my colleagues trained in your country, and you have remained consistent in assisting us. We benefit a lot from Pakistani, and we are grateful,” Buhari said.

Raza said Nigeria was its most important ally in Africa, “and we value our collaboration. We learn and benefit a lot from each other.”