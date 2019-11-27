<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday Nigeria is an attractive investment destination as the country offers one of the highest returns on investments in the world.

The President stated this during a business roundtable with the visiting Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte and members of his delegation at the State House, Abuja.

Buhari revealed that Nigeria had embarked on massive infrastructural development aimed at creating a conducive atmosphere for businesses to thrive across the country.

He, therefore, urged the Netherlands business community to engage more concretely and collaborate more closely with their Nigerian counterpart for the mutual economic benefit and sustainable development of both countries.

President Buhari said: “Nigeria is a very attractive investment destination. Nigeria offers one of the highest returns on investments in the world.

“Your Excellency, this administration is making frantic efforts to generate stable electricity as witnessed by Nigeria’s recent signing of enhanced power supply with Siemens of Germany.

“This is aimed at eliminating bottlenecks in the grind capacity of our electricity supply for economic growth.

“As we develop our infrastructure, our microeconomic policies are being strengthened in order to guarantee economic stability.

“Now is the single moment for Nigeria and The Netherlands to engage more concretely and collaborate more closely for our mutual economic benefit and sustainable development of our two countries.”

While fielding questions from State House correspondents after the event, the Dutch premier, who has been in office since 2010, said the visit to Nigeria being the first was very impressive.

He specifically commended Nigeria for promoting international law in the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

According to him, Nigeria and the Netherlands share the belief that international law contributes to a fair and safer world.

Rutte said: “It’s my first visit to Nigeria and as I said at the lunch meeting, I am very impressed. Everything in this country is huge, is big. It’s 20 times the size of the Netherlands and more people live in Lagos than the whole of my country.

“In the tete- a- tete, the discussions we had with the business leaders, it is very clear that despite the fact that there are so many differences that we have a lot to offer each other be it politically, economically or culturally.

“Politically, Nigeria has taken its responsibility as one of Africa’s most important countries by playing a leading role in the region and by this way expanding democracy in West Africa.

“I have a deep respect for the way Nigeria is doing this including the leadership of the president.”