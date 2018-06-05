Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate requesting the confirmation of Justice Adamu Abdul Kafarati’s appointment as the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

Mr Abdul Kafarati was sworn-in as the Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court in September 2017.

He was sworn-in as a result of the president’s failure to nominate a successor for the former Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Ibrahim Auta who was due to retire on September 16, 2017.

Buhari’s letter was read by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday shortly after a joint executive session with the House of Representatives.

“In accordance with the provisions of Section 250 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I write to request for the confirmation of the Senate, the appointment of Honourable Justice Adamu Abdul Kafarati as the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

“It is my hope that the distinguished Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in its usual expeditious manner.

“Please accept, Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

The Senate had in March urged Buhari to forward the nomination of Mr Abdul Kafarati to the upper legislative chamber for approval as substantive Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to avoid a constitutional crisis.