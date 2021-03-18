



President Muhammadu Buhari has named an expressway in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) after the Niger Republic President, Issoufou Mahamadou.

This is coming hours after Buhari was awarded the highest national award of Niger Republic, Grand Croix Des Ordre National Du Niger, by his Nigerien counterpart.

At a ceremony in Abuja on Tuesday, FCT Minister, Muhammed Bello, alongside Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said the expressway was named after Mahamadou for his “significant role in the promotion of peace in Africa.”





“Earlier today, the first phase of the on-going Outer Southern Expressway in Abuja was named the ‘Mahamadou Issoufou Expressway’ in honour of the President of the Republic of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou. The road was named after the Nigerien President by President Muhammadu Buhari as a mark of deep appreciation for the maintenance of brotherly relationship between Nigeria and the Republic of Niger and in recognition of the Nigerien President’s significant role in the promotion of peace in Africa,” the FCT Minister said.

Reacting to the development, the Nigerien President tweeted, “My brother and friend, @MBuhari, did me the honor to call an Abuja expressway ‘Mahamadou Issoufou Expressway.’ This testifies, beyond our personal relations, to the excellent relations that exist between #Nigeria and Niger. His caring touches me. I thank him very much.”

Issoufou recently won the prestigious 2020 Mo Ibrahim prize for Achievement in African Leadership and became the sixth recipient of the award.