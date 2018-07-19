Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has announced the appointment of former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Tunde Lemo, as the new Chairman of the Federal Emergency Road Maintenance Agency.
The president also appointed a new managing director and six members of the board of FERMA.
Senate president Bukola Saraki on Thursday at the plenary read a letter from Buhari seeking the National Assembly’s approval for the appointments.
