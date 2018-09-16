President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the demise of Rev. Moses Iloh, the General Overseer of Soul Winning Chapel.

The President made his feelings known in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to Rev Iloh’s family, friends, associates and the Christian community in Nigeria, who mourned the demise of an exceptional statesman and religious leader.

The President affirmed that the faith-based community and the nation would immensely miss “the bold cleric who, throughout his public life and ministry, “abhorred corruption, promoted morality and influenced his followers to seek righteousness that truly exalts a nation”.

The President believed that the deceased, whom he described as a philanthropist, labour leader, humanist, sportsman and great teacher of the gospel, would be long remembered and honoured as a worthy patriot.

According to him, Iloh stood for social justice, peace and truth.

Buhari urged all who mourned Dr Iloh, who left a worthy and commendable legacy for other patriotic Nigerians to build upon, to always be inspired by his deep love, devotion and dedication to humanity.

The President prayed almighty God to grant the deceased eternal rest and comfort all those he left behind.