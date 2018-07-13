President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday expressed condolences to the family of Alhaji Sale Hassan, who, until his death, was an elder of the All Progressives Congress, in Plateau State.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President described the late politician and community leader as a tireless campaigner for peace in Plateau State and the entire country.

He said the legacy of the deceased, who remained energetic until his final days, would remain with the nation for a long time.

“The greatest tribute the people in this country can pay to the late statesman is for all of us to strive for sustainable peace in all our communities,” the President said.

He prayed to Allah to give Hassan’s family, the Jos community which he served till his last breath, and the government and people of Plateau State, the fortitude to bear the loss.