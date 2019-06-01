<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of the late president of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Francis Johnson, who passed away at the early hour of yesterday.

Describing Johnson’s death as a collective loss to the family, labour movement and the entire nation, he said he received the news with deep sadness.

In a statement by the president’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, President Buhari said: “The President joined PENGASSAN and all Labour Unions in the country in mourning the visionary leader, whose good nature, understanding and forthrightness helped in improving the welfare of workers, and contributed immensely to the stability witnessed in the oil sector.

He urged all loved ones to “find solace in the legacy of sacrifice, diligence, and patriotism he left behind, especially in speaking up for the voiceless and underprivileged.”