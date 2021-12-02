President Buhari mourns passage of ex-Senate president Joseph Wayas

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a condolence message to the family of former Senate President, Joseph Wayas, 80, on the death of the legislator.

In a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, Buhari described Wayas influence and contributions to Nigeria’s democracy as indelible.

The President noted the sacrifices of Wayas, who started taking up leadership responsibilities at an early age, turning a Senate President at 38, and remaining vibrant and dynamic in mentoring leaders long after he retired from politics.

He said he joins the National Assembly, Government and people of Cross River State, his friends and associates in mourning the loss, believing his legacies will be approximated for posterity.

The President also prayed that his soul will find rest with the Lord.