President Buhari mourns Olubadan of Ibadan

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Oyo State on the passing of Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

This is contained in a statement released by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity.

Buhari affirmed that the late Kabiyesi was a visionary and compassionate leader, who used his influence as a respected traditional ruler to advance the progress of his people.

According to the President, the late Oba encouraged and motivated them to give their best in their vocation and to the nation.

The President urged the people of Ibadan and Nigerians to honour the eternal memory of the deceased by imbibing the virtues he cherished so much: generosity, peace, tolerance and devotion to unity.

Buhari trusts that the process of selecting his successor will be guided by wisdom, understanding and good judgment that exemplified the life he lived.

He prayed to God to grant the soul of Oba Adetunji eternal rest and comfort the family, friends, associates and subjects he left behind.