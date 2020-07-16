



President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, mourned a former Director-General of the National Youths Service Corps, Major General Edet Akpan, who died recently.

He said the deceased’s visionary leadership and love for human development inspired reforms at state and national levels.

The President’s condolence message was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

The statement was titled “President Buhari condoles with family, Akwa Ibom government over passing of ex-NYSC DG, Maj. Gen. Edet Akpan.”

It read, “The President condoles with the Akpan family, the government and people of Akwa Ibom State, over the passage of the former DG, who served the Nigerian military meritoriously, holding strategic positions as Chief Instructor, Nigerian Military School, Zaria; Deputy Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Education, Ilorin; Director, Army Education, 1 Mechanised Division, Kaduna and Principal General Staff Officer of Army Headquarters as well as Commandant, Institute of Army Education, Ojo, Lagos.





“President Buhari believes Maj. Gen. Akpan played a pivotal role in strengthening the National Youth Service Corps, which is one of the nation’s symbols of unity, by mobilizing and deploying intellectual resources into the system and creating a stronger platform for military participation to promote patriotism and discipline, which is a necessity for success.

“The President notes that the former Director-General participated actively in shaping the National Education Policy, initiating and pursuing programmes that ensured educational development at different levels, and counselling leaders on building strong democratic institutions and good governance.

“President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will grant the departed rest in eternity, urging family members and friends to find solace in his remarkable investments in humanity.”