President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday commiserated with the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs over the death of its Deputy President General (South) Alhaji Sakariyahu Babalola.

Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity), Garba Shehu, also extended his sincere condolences to the family and friends of Babalola and all Muslim Ummah, “who are mourning the loss of the accomplished businessman, whose life was defined by service to others.”

Shehu said, “For his contributions to the Islamic community in Nigeria, particularly in his capacity as the President General of the Muslim Ummah of South-West Nigeria, President Buhari affirms that Alhaji Babalola will be long remembered for promoting peace, generosity, and compassion.

“The President prays Almighty Allah to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and comfort all who mourn.”