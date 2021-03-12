



President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of the former Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Ambassador Sam Edem, whose remains will be buried on Saturday, March 23, 2021.

Buhari, in a condolence message issued on Friday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, sympathised with the diplomatic community and people of Ndiya, Nsit Ubium, Akwa Ibom State, on the demise of the former diplomat.





He said the late Edem contributed a great deal to the success of the amnesty programme that helped restore peace to the Niger Delta area.

Also trailing the memory of the late diplomat are his roles in restoring relations with some countries during the military era, and the National Award he received in Senegal during his tour of duty.

President Buhari prayed God to rest the soul of the departed and comfort all those who mourn him.