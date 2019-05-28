<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to family of Dr Ibrahim Yakubu Lame, who was a frontline leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Minister of Police Affairs.

President Buhari, in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and publicity Garba Shehu, said the party stalwart served the nation faithfully until he passed on.

He described him as a man of “sound intellect and outstanding wit.”

“He served the party and nation selflessly. He and a handful of others travelled across states of the federation spreading the APC message at its inception, paving way for acceptance and its eventual victory in 2015, and in February this year,” the president noted.

President Buhari prayed that Allah will forgive his shortcomings and grant his family, friends and the government and people of Bauchi State the fortitude to bear the loss.