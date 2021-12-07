President Buhari mourns ex-minister Bunu-Sherif

President Muhammadu Buhari is mourning the passing of former Minister of Mines, Power and Steel, Alhaji Bunu Sherif Musa.

In a press release by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, the President commiserated with the Government and people of Borno State, sharing the grief of family members over the loss.

Also, he condoled with Borno State Elders’ Forum, friends and associates of the former Minister.

Bunu Sherif Musa served at various times as Minister of Industries (1985), Mines, Power and Steel (1986-89), Aviation (1989), Water Resources (1990) and Employment, Labour and Productivity (1990-92).

Buhari affirmed that the former Minister contributed to the development of the country and his community, taking up many responsibilities, including Nigeria’s Ambassador to France.

He prayed for the repose of his soul and urged the family to find solace in his investment in humanity.