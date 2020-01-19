<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolences to the family and associates of the late businessman and Yoruba leader, Chief Lekan Are.

Chief Are, owner of Kakanfo Inn and Conference Centre in Ibadan and Chairman of University Press Plc., passed away on Saturday in Ibadan.

Reacting to the death of Are, President Buhari, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said the investment of the late industrialist would leave lasting memories of his philanthropy.

“President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with family of renowned businessman, Chief Lekan Are, who passed away on Saturday, urging them to find solace in the good deeds and the good life lived by the departed.





“President Buhari condoles with friends and associates of Chief Are, whose outstanding contributions to the hospitality industry in Oyo State, and the nation, will be sorely missed.

“The President believes the businessman’s investments in people and institutions will leave lasting memories of his selfless and sacrificial life, noting the prominent role he played in his alma mater, serving as patron of Government College Ibadan Old Boys Association for many years.

“President Buhari prays that the almighty God will accept the soul of the departed, and comfort his family”, the statement said.