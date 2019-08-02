<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Bayonga family, government and people of Taraba over the transition of His Royal Highness, Danjuma Bayonga.

The President, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday, lamented that Nigeria had lost “an advocate of peace”.

He described the late 81-year-old first class traditional ruler and retired policeman as a person devoted to the improvement of the welfare of people in his domain.

The president further observed that the late traditional ruler was committed not only to the peace, unity and development of his domain and State, but also the entire country.

He enjoined the family of the royal father, friends, associates and the people of Taraba to take solace in the knowledge that the monarch lived an exemplary life which deserved to be emulated.

The president acknowledged that the late traditional ruler was a businessman, founding member of the Social Democratic Party and one of the respected leaders in old Gongola State before he went home following the creation of Taraba State.

He prayed Almighty God to comfort those mourning the departed and grant his soul rest.