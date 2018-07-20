President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, commiserated with the family members, the government and people of Katsina State on the death of his classmate and former Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Ahmadu Coomassie.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President said he received the news of the death of the Chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum with shock and deep sense of loss.

“Nigeria will never forget the excellent leadership the late Coomassie gave to the Nigeria Police Force for the many years he served as IG,” the President said.

Buhari said his thoughts were with the late Coomassie’s family and others mourning the late community leader and fine gentleman.

“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, I pray to Allah to receive his soul and grant the family he left behind the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the President added.

Coomasie died on Thursday evening in Katsina after an illness.

He was said to have been born in 1942.

His younger brother, Alhaji Dahiru Coomasie, confirmed the death at the GRA house of the former police chief.

Sources said the late police IG had been ill for some time while the situation worsened about 5.30pm on Thursday.

He was said to have been rushed to the Katsina Orthopaedic Hospital, where he reportedly passed on.

The GRA residence of the late police chief was besieged with sympathisers on Thursday night. Among them was the Katsina Chief Judge, Justice Musa Danladi.

Family sources disclosed that his remains would be buried on Friday (Today) after Jumaat.