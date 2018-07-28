President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Gombe State over the passing away of a former governor, Alhaji Abubakar Hashidu, on Friday.

President Buhari’s condolence message is contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday.

The president joined family members, friends, professional and political associates of the former governor in mourning, while underscoring that the country would sorely miss the wise counsels of the revered politician.

According to the president, the wealth of experience and innovative thinking that the deceased brought to the many interventions to buoy the Nigerian economy remains commendable and will always be appreciated by posterity.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God would grant the soul of the former governor eternal rest and comfort the family he left behind.

Late Hashidu, the first civilian governor of Gombe state from May 1999 to May 2003, elected under the platform of the defunct All Peoples’ Party passed away on Friday at the age of 74.

The All Peoples’ Party later changed its name to All Nigeria Peoples Party.

Hashidu had also served variously as Minister of Water Resources and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development under the regime of defunct President Ibrahim Babangida.

He left behind one wife, eight children and 15 grandchildren.