



President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Abuja sent heartfelt condolences to the family of former Minister of Science and Technology, retired Maj. Gen. Sam Momah.

In a condolence message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, the president believed the former administrator, engineer and officer lived a memorable life, serving the country and humanity with all his God given gifts.

He added that Momah distinguished himself in academics and greatly improved the intellectual capacity of the military.

Buhari urged family members, friends and associates to find solace in the huge investments of Momah in people and institutions.





He said these include the strategic roles he played in enhancing Nigeria’s educational system as Director of National War College, member of the Governing Council of University of Jos, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, and Fellow, Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Uwana.

The president noted that, as a former Chief Administrator and Adjutant General of the Nigerian Army, Momah served the army meritoriously, attracting many honours.

President Buhari prayed for the repose of his soul.

Momah died on Wednesday afternoon after complicated diabetic issues.