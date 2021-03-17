



President Muhammad Buhari has sent condolences to the family and friends of Chidi Izuwah, the Director-General of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), who died recently.

He died on Tuesday after a protracted illness.

The President, in a statement signed by Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity also paid tribute to the late Izuwah, whom he described as an “accomplished Engineer and Management Executive who held several positions in the oil and gas sector before joining the public service in 2009.”





”A very dedicated public servant who rose to the position of Director-General of ICRC in 2019, Izuwah was reform-oriented and highly skilled, playing very important roles in advancing infrastructure financing in Nigeria with special emphasis on Public-Private Partnerships (PPP). He will be missed,” the President said.

President Buhari added that his thoughts and prayers were with the family and the government and people of the deceased’s home Abia State as they mourned the demise of an illustrious son and notable Nigerian.

Izuwah joined the ICRC as the pioneer Executive Director of the public-private partnership (PPP) resource department before being appointed its DG.