President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Daura, Katsina State, joined thousands of people in mourning Alhaji Abdulrahman Danmalam, who was the Dan Madami and a District Head in the palace of the Emir of Daura.

Newsmen report President Buhari’s condolence message was delivered to the family of the deceased by Malam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity and Musa Haro, the President’s nephew.

In a statement by the presidential aide, President Buhari described the demise of the Dan Madami as “very painful’’.

The President urged the family to take solace in the fact that their bread winner had left behind a good name and record of unparalleled service to the community.

“Daura Emirate will forever remember this illustrious son of Katsina state and Nigeria,” President Buhari said.

The President also commiserated with the Emir of Daura, government and people of Katsina State, among whom the Dan Madami lived and served until his death.

President Buhari prayed Allah to grant them the grace to bear the loss.