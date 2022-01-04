President Buhari mourns former CNS Ishaya Ibrahim

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of former Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ishaya Iko Ibrahim (Rtd), who served as Flag Officer Commanding Naval Training Command and Naval Western Command before reaching the peak of his career.

The President, via a statement signed by Garba Shehu, said he joins friends and associates, particularly in the military hierarchy, in mourning the passing of the naval officer, whose meritorious service to the nation continues to inspire many officers, leaving a sustained legacy of loyalty, patriotism and gallantry.

President Buhari also commiserated with the family and associates of former Head of the Directorate of Military Intelligence, Brig-Gen Ibrahim Sabo.

Buhari said his contributions to the security structure and operations will always be remembered, particularly playing a significant role in counselling leaders after his retirement.

The President prayed that the Almighty God will receive the souls of the departed former military officers, and comfort their families.