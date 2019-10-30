<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Ajekigbe family, the academia and the medical profession on the passage of renowned oncologist, Professor Aderemi Tajudeen Ajekigbe.

The deceased practised for decades at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), rising to the headship of the Oncology and Radiology Department.

Even in retirement, Prof Ajekigbe still lent his God-given intellect to research and advocacy of early detection of cancer so that the scourge could be reduced in the country.

In a statement by his Special Adviser (SA) on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, the President saluted the commitment to scholarship of the departed, which saw him first qualifying as an engineer, later as a pharmacist, and eventually as a medical doctor.

President Buhari prayed God to comfort those who mourn the departed cancer specialist.

He urged that his good works and research findings be documented for the good of humanity.