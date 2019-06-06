President Muhammadu Buhari has dismissed the reports that his London trip was to compile the list of persons to be appointed as ministers during his second tenure.

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Catholic Pontiff, Pope Francis, President and members of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, and the entire Catholic community in the country, on the passage of the Bishop Emeritus of Sokoto, Most Rev Kevin Joseph Aje.

The Bishop Emeritus, aged 85, served as a priest for almost 50 years, retiring at Sokoto in 2011.

President Buhari, according to a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and publicity, Femi Adesina, recalled his steadfast advocacy of cordiality between Christians and Muslims in the country, and how he was a peacemaker and bridge builder, stressing that this would resonate whenever the departed cleric comes to mind.

The President recommended the sterling virtues of Most Rev Aje to younger priests and preachers, and to all Nigerians at large.

He described the Bishop Emeritus as a “great spiritual father,” who has left his footprints on the sands of time.

President Buhari prayed for the repose of the soul of the Bishop Emeritus.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories