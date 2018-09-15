President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the sudden death of Nigeria’s Ambassador to Qatar, Mr. Abdullahi Bawa Wase.

The president’s condolence message is contained in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday.

While extending his condolences to the family members, the government and people of Plateau, Buhari praised the roles played by the late Wase in conflict resolution efforts in Plateau.

Buhari recalled that, even before his appointment as Ambassador, Wase was very prominently involved in community peace activism.

He, therefore, prayed to Allah to forgive the sins of the late Ambassador and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Wase, a non-career ambassador from Plateau, died after a protracted illness on Friday night.

The remains of the deceased had since been buried in Doha, Qatar, at about 7.p.m (local time).