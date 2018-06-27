President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with Senate President Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, over the recent killings in Plateau state.

The meeting was requested by the leadership of the national assembly, according to a tweet by the senate president’s official handle on Wednesday.

“UPDATE: The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara are now meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari over the #PlateauKillings. The meeting was requested by the presiding officers of @NASSNigeria,” it read.

At the weekend, not less than 86 people were reportedly killed in Plateau by suspected herdsmen. Two cars and fifty houses were said to be destroyed in the attacks.

Buhari visited the state on Tuesday to condole with those affected by the killings. He had said that desperate politicians were behind the attacks.