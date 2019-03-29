<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting between the president and the CAN leadership was held behind closed doors at the Council Chamber of the State House.

NAN also gathered that the religious leaders were in the villa to congratulate Buhari on his re-election for another four years term.

The outcome of the president’s meeting with the CAN leadership was being expected as at the time of filing this report.

NAN reports that the president would also be meeting with Imams and Senior Islamic Scholars from across the country later, today.