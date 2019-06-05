President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met with Ghanaian President, His Excellency, Nana Akufo-Addo at the State House, Abuja.

This was disclosed in a tweet by Bashir Ahmad, the personal assistant to the president (Buhari) on media.

He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari this afternoon received in a courtesy call Ghanaian President, His Excellency, Nana Akufo-Addo at the State House, Abuja.”

