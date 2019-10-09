<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met with Chairman and members of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting started at the President’s office around 11.30am

President Buhari had on the 16th of last month replaced the Economic Management Team, headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, with the Economic Advisory Council, mandated to report to him.

The Council will advise the President on economic policy matters, including fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies.

It is also expected to have monthly technical sessions and scheduled quarterly meetings with the President.

The Chairman also has the right to request for unscheduled meetings with the President, if the need arises.

While the Council is headed by Prof. Doyin Salami, the Vice Chairman is Dr. Mohammed Sagagi.

Other members of the Council include Prof. Ode Ojowu, Dr. Shehu Yahaya, Dr. Iyabo Masha, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, Mr. Bismark Rewane.

Dr. Mohammed Adaya Salisu, who is the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Development Policy, is the Secretary of the Council.

The meeting with the President was still in progress at the time of filing this report.