President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.
The meeting started at the President’s office around 11.30am.
It is one of the last meetings the President will hold in the villa before heading to Saudi Arabia and later the United Kingdom.
The CBN Governor was still at the the President’s office at the time of filing this report.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]