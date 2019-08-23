<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, Friday in Abuja held a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari over the waves of attacks recently carried out by Boko Haram.

The insurgents carried out various attacks around Borno State during the week, some of which led to the displacement of soldiers from their bases in about three communities.

Newsmen reported how the insurgents attacked Gubio and Magumeri local government areas on Wednesday.

The attack was said to have forced the military to pull out of the towns, leaving thousands of residents at the mercy of the armed insurgents for about 24 hours. This was, however, denied by the Theatre Commander, Olusegun Adeniyi.

Mr Adeniyi had informed newsmen that “the reports by the media that soldiers have been moved from the towns attacked were false.”

“No military base has been moved out of Gubio or Magumeri as wrongly reported. We only shifted trenches which is normal but our soldiers are still there,” he said.

The spokesman of the Borno State governor, Isa Gusau, in a statement issued the media, said the governor on Thursday met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on the same issue

Mr Gusau said “the meeting, which was at the governor’s instance, held at the presidential villa on Friday, after the Juma’a prayers.”

“At the meeting, Governor Zulum gave security updates, in the aftermath of attacks carried out by the insurgents on Wednesday night in Gubio and Magumeri local government areas a well as Thursday attacks in Wanori, Kalari and Dori villages of Konduga.

Mr Gusau said the new governor disclosed that the Boko Haram attacks have become more prevalent in the northern part of Borno State.

“The presidential meeting identified measures being adopted by the federal government with assurances of continued strengthening of ongoing efforts towards enduring peace and stability in Borno State and rest of the northeast,” he said.

“Governor Zulum who left the Villa at about 4 p.m. had on Thursday met with the Vice President over the same subject. The Governor took advantage of his participation at the National Economic Council meeting at the Villa, to meet the Vice President on the sideline.

“It would be recalled that the Governor was twice in Gubio on 11th and 14th August over issues of security. During his visit, Governor Zulum met with the then theatre commander, operation Lafiya dole, Major General Benson Akinroluyo and commander of 5 Brigade in charge of Gubio during which the army gave assurances of sustained military presence.”