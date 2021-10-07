President Buhari meets Anambra governor over security situations

President Muhammadu Buhari has met behind closed doors with Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Newsmen report that the meeting came barely 24 hours after the Federal Government had threatened to invoke emergency rule as part of measures to address security challenges and safeguard the electoral process in the state.

Newsmen also gathered that the governor updated the president on security situations in Anambra.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federal, Abubakar Malami, on Wednesday, warned that the federal government may be forced to impose a State of Emergency in Anambra to ensure peaceful conduct of the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

Newsmen report that stakeholders in the Anambra project including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had raised alarm over the upsurge in cases of violent attacks on individuals and government facilities in Anambra as the governorship election in the state draws closer.

Malami, however, threatened that the federal government may declare a state of emergency if the security situation in the state did not improve.