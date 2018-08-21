President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday marked the Eid-el-Kabir in his hometown of Daura, with trademark features, celebrating with National Youth Service Corps members posted to the town, after trekking 800 metres from the praying ground.

Buhari had joined the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk and other Muslim faithful, to observe the Eid prayers at Kofar Arewa Eid Ground.

President Buhari had the honour of performing the symbolic slaughtering of the ram at the Eid ground, signifying total obedience to the will of Allah as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim.

After the prayers, the President shunned protocol and opted to trek some 800 metres, acknowledging cheers from Nigerians who had trooped out en masse to attend the Eid prayers and also catch a glimpse of Mr President in his hometown.

(The crowd of well wishers at the Eid Praying ground

The President told journalists thereafter he didn’t expect anything less from his ‘immediate constituency’ even as he thanked the almighty God for a bumper harvest and Nigeria’s steady progress towards food sufficiency.

‘‘I am very happy about it (the warm reception) and I do not expect anything less from my immediate base.’’

The President who wished all Nigerians a happy and successful Sallah celebrations, expressed delight that the country was spending less on food imports, noting that it was a major boost to the agricultural policies of his administration.