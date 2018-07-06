President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration remains committed to the rescue of the remaining Dapchi school girl, Leah Sharibu, who is still being held captive by Boko Haram Insurgents, as well as the other Chibok school girls.

The President gave the assurance on Friday while speaking at the Nigerian Army Day celebration 2018 in Monguno, Borno State.

“I want to use this opportunity to reassure the world, Nigerians and the families of the remaining kidnapped Chibok girls and Leah Sharibu of the Dapchi School girls that this administration will not relent in our efforts to see that they are all released,” he said.

On the increased herdsmen/farmers crisis, President Buhari also stated that efforts are on to bring an end to the killings.

“I also want to assure all Nigerians that the issue of farmers and herdsmen clashes is being tackled and all those found culpable will be brought to justice”.

He, however, urged Nigerians to remain “tolerant, loving and ready to give peace a chance”.

“None of our religions or cultures accepts killing of people for any reason whatsoever. We must all rise as one to condemn this vile and wicked acts to ensure that all the culprits are brought to justice,” he said.