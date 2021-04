President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the family of Afaka on the passing of Master Warrant Officer, Sa’idu Afaka, his official driver, who died at the State House Clinic on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

President Buhari, who also commiserated with the government and people of Kaduna State, in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, described the late Afaka as an honest, capable and reliable person who handled his job with utmost care and responsibility.





The President recalled that in 2016 how the soldier, while on pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, picked up a bag containing a large amount of foreign currencies and turned it over to the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON), an action which earned him praises from the Saudi and Nigerian authorities.

President Buhari prayed Almighty Allah to ‘‘bless the soul of the departed with an elevated place in heavens,’’ committing the family and friends to divine comfort and patience.