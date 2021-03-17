



President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, for constructing 46 roads in different parts of the state within one year of assuming office.

The President, in a virtual speech delivered yesterday while inaugurating two of the roads located in Owerri, the Imo State capital, said he was aware that in the first year in office, the Imo State government had embarked on an ambitious target of executing 46 road projects.

He said: ‘’I am glad to learn that significant strides are being made towards their completion, and a number of them are amongst those being commissioned as part of the events in honour of the one-year anniversary. I must commend the state government, under the leadership of Senator Hope Uzodimma, for setting ambitious targets, and within just one year in office using this moment to evaluate the journey thus far.

‘’It clearly demonstrates the commitment of the government to the welfare of the people’’, he said.





The President while congratulating the governor for the feat noted that the infrastructure will go a long way in making life better for the people of Imo State and residents and visitors alike.

He urged the Governor to sustain the momentum and accelerate the pace of good governance in the State.

‘’I feel happy to learn from Governor Uzodimma that the policies of our administration and the manifesto of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), have greatly influenced his resolve to make a difference in Imo State. I pray that you will keep the flag flying,’’ he said

He commended the vision and efforts of the governor, to provide infrastructure and improve the welfare of the people.

Buhari applauded the governor on the completion of the Assumpta to Hospital junction road and as well as the World Bank to Federal Secretariat road, respectively.

He described the two roads commissioned on his behalf by the Imo Governor as ‘‘quite symbolic and strategic.’’