Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to receive commendations for visiting South Africa to dialogue and build harmonious relations between the two countries.

The Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), through its Shadow Government’s Foreign Minister, Mr Chris Emejuru, on Saturday in Awka also joined many who have been commending the President for what they regarded as necessary visit.

President Buhari on Wednesday departed Abuja for Waterloof Air Force Base, Pretoria, to begin a three-day official visit to South Africa.

The visit was against the background of recent xenophobic attacks, the evacuation of hundreds of Nigerians and the exchange of visits by special envoys of Presidents Buhari and Ramaphosa.

While in Pretoria, the Nigerian leader held a bilateral meeting with his South African counterpart, President Cyril Ramaphosa, to discuss the welfare of Nigerians.

The two African leaders also used the occasion to find common grounds for building harmonious relations among their respective citizens.

President Buhari also held a town hall meeting with Nigerians living in the country to share their experiences.

Emejuru said that Nigeria and South Africa had shared significant relationship, which dated back decades to the era of Apartheid.

According to him, the partnership between the two countries is being threatened by the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigeria.

“Today, xenophobia threatens our strong partnership but we are confident that dialogue, not violence will rule the day.

“We at the ANRP commend President Buhari’s administration as well as the South African Government on this state visit as problems can be solved through cooperation and agreement.

“Our hope is for both countries to learn from these setbacks, which we believe will strengthen our resolve and create an example of goodwill throughout the African continent,” he said.