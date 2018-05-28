President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, wondered why the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, left out a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godsday Orubebe, in the 2018 Democracy Day Lecture.

Recall that the said Orubebe had, during the release of the result of the 2015 presidential election, attempted to disrupt the process.

At Monday’s event, President Buhari said organisers of the programme should have invited Orubebe to be part of the event so as to listen to the lecture delivered by the then Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega.