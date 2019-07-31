<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met with the leadership of the Lagos State Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

The meeting started at the President’s office around 11.30am.

The LCCI led by its President, Mr Babatunde Ruwase, had visited President Buhari on the 26th of October, 2018, where he sought for expeditious consideration of the Petroleum Industry Bill, drew Buhari’s attention to numerous abandoned Federal Government properties in Lagos, among other issues.

The group had also visited Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in his office on many occasions in the past four years.

Over the years, the Chamber has continued to play a significant role in the economic growth of Lagos State in particular and Nigeria in general.

The non-profit making organisation was established for the promotion and protection of Trade and Industry and to represent and express the opinion of the business community on matters affecting trade and industry in the city of Lagos, the Lagos Port Complex, Lagos State and where applicable, the whole Federation.

The group’s meeting with President Buhari on Wednesday was still ongoing at the time of filing this report.