President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said that the killers of the late football fan, Kolade Johnson, would not escape unpunished.

This was said in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

“Government will not tolerate in any way the brutalisation of Nigerians or the violation of their rights. Any officer of the law enforcement agencies or any other government functionary caught in this act will certainly be visited with the full weight of the law,” said the statement.

Kolade Johnson was killed on Sunday at Mangoro area of Lagos, after some police men fired shots, which hit him.