President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday leave the country on an official trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend Economic Forum of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh.

He would on the sideline of the event hold bilateral talks with King Salman of Saudi Arabia and King Abdullah ll of Jordan.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) Femi Adesina, gave the details of the president’s itinerary.

Adesina said “On Wednesday, October 30 2019, the President will participate in the high-level event titled: “What is Next for Africa: How will Investment and Trade Transform the Continent into the Next Great Economic Success Story?” with Presidents of Kenya, Congo-Brazzaville and Burkina Faso.

“At the end of the summit, President Buhari will on Saturday, November 2, 2019, proceed to the United Kingdom on a private visit. He is expected to return to Nigeria on November 17, 2019.”