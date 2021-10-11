President Buhari issues warning to ministers, permanent secretary on mandates

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned all ministers and permanent secretaries to take seriously all issues relating to the implementation of their mandates towards the attainment of the laudable objectives of his regime.

Buhari sounded the warning on Monday at the opening of a two-day Mid-Term Ministerial Performance Review Retreat organised to assess progress made towards the achievement of the nine key priorities of his regime.

He, however, expressed delight that reports on ministerial mandates have been delivered to the Federal Executive Council by ministers over the past two years.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made this known in a statement on Monday.

Adesina stated that the President concluded his address by unveiling the Presidential Priorities Performance Management System which he said has been in effect since January this year, adding that it has provided him with the opportunity to track projects in real-time with live data.

“In our continuing drive to ensure accountability, we have incorporated a Performance Management Framework into the functions of the Central Delivery Coordination Unit for ease of tracking of the Ministerial Deliverables along the lines of the nine priority areas of this administration.

‘‘This initiative has provided me with the opportunity to track the performance of all Ministries and by extension my Administration.

‘‘This process has been in effect since January 2021 and today it gives me great pleasure to unveil the Performance Management System and Dashboard to track projects in real-time with live data and early warning system to proactively resolve bottlenecks,’’ Buhari said.

According to Adesina, “In view of the importance of this year’s retreat, President Buhari announced that he would sit through all the sessions to listen to the cumulative assessment of this administration’s performance over the last 2 years.

“Equally, the President would join in discussions on the best approach and strategies to implement planned policies, programmes and projects that can significantly diversify the economy away from its dependence on oil revenue, while sustaining the current economic growth trajectory,” Buhari was quoted as saying.