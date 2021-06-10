The Boko Haram insurgency in North-eastern part of the nation is largely fuelled by youth unemployment and poverty, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.





The president, who said this in an interview Thursday morning on Arise TV, said he believes the majority of the Boko Haram members are Nigerians after being told so by the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum.

According to him, his government has done a lot to fight the terrorists but the problem in the “North-east is very difficult”.