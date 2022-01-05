President Buhari insists on position on state police

Despite parlous insecurity, President Muhammadu Buhari hangs on to his position that state police is not the solution for the nation.

The President made the remark in an interview with Channels Television, scheduled to air on Wednesday at 7 pm (WAT).

Nigeria’s current ineffective policing system is controlled by the Federal Government.

In a teaser of the interview, published by Channels TV, the President used the abuse of powers by Governors to justify his argument against state police.

“State police is not an option,” he said. “Find out the relationship between local government and the Governors.

“Are the third tier of government getting what they are supposed to get constitutionally? Are they getting it? Let the people in local government tell you the truth, the fight between local governments and the Governor.”

Buhari said traditional rulers must play a huge role in bringing peace to communities.

He also advocated for more dialogue in solving the farmer-herder clashes recorded across the country.

“The role of traditional rulers must not be undermined, because in their areas they know who is who, even by families, not to even talk of individuals,” he said.

“So, we have to revert to that system for us to have effective security in the localities.

“For example, there were two Governors that came to see me about problems – Oyo state and one other state – because the herders were in their forests but the animals were going into the neighbouring farms, and eating the crops; I said, as far as I know, the farmers and herders have been co-existing in Nigeria for generations. Let them go and ask the local leadership what has gone wrong, why the break in communication between the local leadership and the herders.”