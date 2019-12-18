<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has just inaugurated nine newly-appointed Permanent Secretaries.

One of them, Evelyn, is the wife of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige.

Buhari had presided over the ceremonies about 11.10am, a few minutes to the commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting.

Those inaugurated were Musa Hassan (Borno State); Mr Ahmed Aliyu (Niger State); and Mrs. Olushola Idowu (Ogun State).

Those inaugurated according to geopolitical zones were Andrew David Adejoh (North-Central); Umar Idris Tijjani, (North-East); Dr. Nasir Sani Gwarzo (North-West); Nebeolisa Victor Anako, (South-East); Fashedemi Temitope Peter (South-West) and Dr (Mrs) Evelyn Ngige (South-South).