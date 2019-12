President Muhammadu Buhari has just inaugurated nine newly-appointed Permanent Secretaries.

One of them, Evelyn, is the wife of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige.

Buhari had presided over the ceremonies about 11.10am, a few minutes to the commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting.

Those inaugurated according to geopolitical zones were Andrew David Adejoh (North-Central); Umar Idris Tijjani, (North-East); Dr. Nasir Sani Gwarzo (North-West); Nebeolisa Victor Anako, (South-East); Fashedemi Temitope Peter (South-West) and Dr (Mrs) Evelyn Ngige (South-South).