President Muhammadu Buhari has just inaugurated nine newly-appointed Permanent Secretaries.
One of them, Evelyn, is the wife of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige.
Buhari had presided over the ceremonies about 11.10am, a few minutes to the commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting.
Those inaugurated were Musa Hassan (Borno State); Mr Ahmed Aliyu (Niger State); and Mrs. Olushola Idowu (Ogun State).
Those inaugurated according to geopolitical zones were Andrew David Adejoh (North-Central); Umar Idris Tijjani, (North-East); Dr. Nasir Sani Gwarzo (North-West); Nebeolisa Victor Anako, (South-East); Fashedemi Temitope Peter (South-West) and Dr (Mrs) Evelyn Ngige (South-South).
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]