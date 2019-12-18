The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL, has commended the Muhammadu Buhari’s government’s support for the quick establishment of specialized courts to try corruption and its allied cases for speedy determination of such cases within a stipulated time in order to bring culprits to book and discourage penchant for embezzlement and other forms of grand corruption.

President Muhammadu Buhari has just inaugurated nine newly-appointed Permanent Secretaries.

One of them, Evelyn, is the wife of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige.

Buhari had presided over the ceremonies about 11.10am, a few minutes to the commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting.

Those inaugurated were Musa Hassan (Borno State); Mr Ahmed Aliyu (Niger State); and Mrs. Olushola Idowu (Ogun State).

Those inaugurated according to geopolitical zones were Andrew David Adejoh (North-Central); Umar Idris Tijjani, (North-East); Dr. Nasir Sani Gwarzo (North-West); Nebeolisa Victor Anako, (South-East); Fashedemi Temitope Peter (South-West) and Dr (Mrs) Evelyn Ngige (South-South).

