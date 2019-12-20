President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, inaugurated the National Command and Control Centre as well as the first phase of the Nigeria Police Crime and Incident Database Centre at the force headquarters, Abuja.
He also launched electronic surveillance vehicles and civil disorder management trucks acquired by the police to strengthen their crime-fighting capacity.
Buhari commended the force for investing in technologies to combat crimes and promised to support the organisation to procure additional assets.
