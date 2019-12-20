Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday approved the recomposition of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board after a forensic audit of the organization.

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, inaugurated the National Command and Control Centre as well as the first phase of the Nigeria Police Crime and Incident Database Centre at the force headquarters, Abuja.

He also launched electronic surveillance vehicles and civil disorder management trucks acquired by the police to strengthen their crime-fighting capacity.

Buhari commended the force for investing in technologies to combat crimes and promised to support the organisation to procure additional assets.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories